Britain urgently seeking to reset EU trade ties: Minister

Britain urgently seeking to reset EU trade ties: Minister

LONDON
Britain urgently seeking to reset EU trade ties: Minister

Britain is urgently looking to reset its trading relationship with the European Union, and sees international commerce as key to reviving U.K. growth, Trade Minister Douglas Alexander has told AFP.

Alexander said Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU caused "significant disruption" to its trade policy and the country needed to recalibrate its global trade outlook.

He was in Geneva on Oct. 21 to meet the head of the World Trade Organization, as part of a plan to piece together a revamped, long-term U.K. trade strategy to be published in spring 2025.

"The fact that this is my first European visit is an indication of the strength of commitment of the incoming government, both to the WTO and to the multilateral trading system," said Alexander.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's center-left Labour Party swept to power with a huge parliamentary majority in July elections that ousted the Conservatives after 14 years and five premiers.

Alexander said that Britain would therefore be "the most politically stable democracy in the G7" over the coming years, and while that "doesn't guarantee economic stability and progress, it certainly helps."

"We are very keen as a new government to both reset our relationship with our friends and partners in the EU and also to continue to pursue free trade agreements and new opportunities with markets around the world," he said.

Alexander said trade growth had a "critical role" to play in the Starmer government's "defining mission" of growing the British economy.

"Trade is one of the tools in the toolkit as we look both to bring economic stability and fiscal stability," he said.

Britain's economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2024, having suffered a shallow and short-lived recession in the second half of last year.

"The numbers continue to be very tough in terms of the immediate post-Brexit trade consequences but it's a reality that 47 percent of the U.K.'s trade is still with the EU. So there is an urgency to resetting our relationship," said Alexander.

"Part of the reason for my visit to Geneva was to listen and to learn, and to frame in my own mind how to think about the place of the WTO in my emerging thinking around the trade strategy," he said.

The EU is one of the 166 WTO members, but after Britain finally left the bloc in 2020, London now negotiates for itself at the Geneva-based global trade body.

"We've got an ambitious agenda to unlock opportunities beyond the EU at the same time as seeking to reset a relationship with the EU," said Alexander.

He said Britain was an 81-percent services-based economy with a "huge national interest" in growing digital trade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Government allocates funds to help companies boost exports

Government allocates funds to help companies boost exports
Finance Minister Şimşek to meet with investors in US

Finance Minister Şimşek to meet with investors in US
Microsoft introduces new autonomous AI agents

Microsoft introduces new autonomous AI agents
Disney expects to name Igers successor in early 2026

Disney expects to name Iger's successor in early 2026
Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿