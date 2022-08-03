BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

  • August 03 2022 07:00:00

BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

LONDON
BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

British oil giant BP returned to profit in the second quarter on the back of soaring energy prices, following a big loss due to its exit from Russia over the war in Ukraine, company results showed on Aug. 2. 

The company reported a net profit of $9.3 billion - a threefold increase from the same three-month period last year - following a $20.4-billion loss in the first quarter.

BP is the latest energy firm to post bumper earnings as oil and gas prices have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

British rival Shell reported last week a fivefold surge in second-quarter profit to $18 billion while France’s TotalEnergies raked in $6 billion over the same period.

BP said in its earnings statement that it expects oil prices “to remain elevated in the third quarter due to ongoing disruption to Russian supply, reduced levels of spare capacity and with inventory levels significantly below the five year average”.

Economy, petrol,

WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

    Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  2. Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

    Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

  3. Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

    Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

  4. Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

    Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

  5. Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York

    Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York
Recommended
Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report
Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record
Mobility app Martı to go public via merger

Mobility app Martı to go public via merger
OPEC+ walks ‘fine line’ between US and Russia

OPEC+ walks ‘fine line’ between US and Russia  
Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion
Gas price used in electricity production raised

Gas price used in electricity production raised
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.