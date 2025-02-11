BOTAŞ signs deal to bring Turkmen gas to country

ISTANBUL

An agreement has been signed between BOTAŞ and Turkmengaz to bring Turkmen gas to Türkiye, Energy Minister Alparslan has announced.

“We took a historic step in Türkiye-Turkmenistan energy cooperation,” hailed the minister.

Within the scope of the agreement, natural gas flow is planned to start on March 1 this year, Alparslan wrote on X on Feb. 11.

“With this agreement, which we have been working on for many years, we will strengthen the natural gas supply security of our country and our region, while furthering the strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the minister said.

“Today, we have reached the concrete output of the memorandum of understanding on the development of our cooperation in the field of natural gas, which we signed in Antalya in March 2024, in the presence of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] and President of the People's Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov,” Albayrak added.

In July last year, Bayraktar paid a visit to Turkmenistan to hold talks.

Following these developments, intensive efforts were made to establish the necessary technical and legal infrastructure for the flow of gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye, the Turkish Energy Ministry said in a statement on Feb. 11.

The negotiations on natural gas trade between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, which started in 1998, have reached a conclusion after 27 years, the statement added.