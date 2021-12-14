Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

  • December 14 2021 07:00:00

Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

BERLIN
Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

The 34th European Film Awards (EFAs) was held with an online ceremony in Berlin on Dec. 11, celebrating excellence in European cinema.

Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic’s drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” which tells the story of genocide in Srebrenica, became the biggest winner at the ceremony with top three awards: European Film 2021, Best Director honor for Žbanic and European actress honor for Jasna Duricic for her performance as a Bosnian translator.

Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary “Flee” also won three awards, including the Best European Animated Film, Best Documentary and the European University Film Award.

The third big winner was Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the European Actor prize for his performance as a man with dementia in Florian Zeller’s psychological drama “The Father,” which also brought him the Oscar this year.

Zeller shared the honors for best European screenplay for the film with co-writer Christopher Hampton.

The technical categories saw winners from the Austrian drama “Great Freedom,” with the best cinematography awarded to Crystel Fournier, and also bagged the Best original score for Nils Petter Molvær and Peter Brötzmann.

The EFAs also announced the nominees for the newly-configured LUX Audience Award. The award, which was launched in September 2020 by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, will be awarded to one of the three nominated films, “Flee,” “Great Freedom” and “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

All three films will be subtitled in all the 24 EU languages for the purpose of accessibility to a wide set of audiences.

The award will be given out on the basis of audience votes from a period of mid-December to May 25, 2022. The winner will be announced in a ceremony in the European Parliament on June 8, 2022.

efa,

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

  3. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  4. Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

    Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

  5. Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

    Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Recommended
Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species
Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Japan picks Olympic gold as kanji character of the year

Japan picks Olympic 'gold' as kanji character of the year
‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer

‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer
Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.