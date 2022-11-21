Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

ISTANBUL

Borsa Istanbul has announced that it will start calculating two new indices, BIST Sustainability 25 and BIST Participation Dividend Indices, from today onward.

The BIST Sustainability 25 Index is launched by selecting large and liquid companies among companies with high performance on sustainability.

The index selects 25 companies with the highest daily average trading volume and the free float market value among companies that provide minimum sustainability rating.

Sustainability ratings, however, are provided by Refinitiv as in the BIST Sustainability Index, Borsa Istanbul said in a statement.

This new index serves as a benchmark and an underlying asset for retail and institutional investors who want to invest in the sustainability theme.

The constituents of the BIST Participation Dividend Index are equities of the companies that provide the selection criteria of BIST Participation and BIST Dividend indices together.

The BIST Participation Dividend Index will provide retail and institutional investors who make investment decisions according to participation finance principles to easily identify companies operating in accordance with these principles and that have the habit of paying dividends while making their investments.