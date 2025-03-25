Bornova Tulip blooms again after 30 years

İZMİR
The "Bornova Tulip" (Tulipa Culisiena), once believed to be extinct in its native habitat, has bloomed again in the western province of İzmir’s Bornova district after nearly three decades of absence.

 

The revival of the rare flower was made possible through a collaborative effort between Bornova Municipality and the Aegean Agricultural Research Institute.

 

The project officially commenced last December when the Bornova Municipal Council approved an initiative to restore the tulip. Three months ago, Bornova Mayor Ömer Eski planted the first bulb in the district’s rural areas — the first of which was planted in the Kayadibi Neighborhood.

The flower, characterized by its six-petaled structure and striking red-and-white hues, has now bloomed.

 

Eski expressed his delight at the tulip’s return, stating, ”For years, it was thought that the Bornova Tulip had vanished from these lands. Seeing it bloom again after 30 years is a moment of immense joy for us.”

 

The municipality plans to integrate the Bornova Tulip into the city’s landscape design to promote its presence in various public spaces in the coming years.

 

“Soon, this unique flower, reflecting the colors of our national flag, will brighten the parks of Bornova,” Eski added.

 

“[This project] will contribute to the enhancement of people’s joy and happiness. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved.”

 

Following the registration of the Bornova Misket Grape and the Bornova Kınalı Okra, the municipality has now submitted an application to officially recognize the Bornova Tulip, the mayor said.

