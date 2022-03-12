Border city expects to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in ‘Shopping Fest’

VAN

A shopping fest to be held in Turkey’s eastern province of Van is preparing to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in two weeks.

Local authorities in Van will organize an event called “Shopping Fest” between March 15 and 29 to promote the historical and cultural richness of the border city, contribute to its brand value, and revitalize the local market.

The target of the event, which was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is to host Iranians who will celebrate the Nevroz Festival, also known as the Persian New Year, on March 21.

Van Governor and Deputy Mayor Mehmet Emin Bilmez stated that all preparations have been made, while Necdet Takva, the president of the Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that they expect 400,000 tourists to attend the festival.

“While 3,000-4,000 Iranian tourists entered the city in one day during the festival held in previous years, we expect 5,000 people to enter the city through the Kapıköy Border Gate alone this year,” Bilmez said, noting that a consensus was reached with Iranian officials to keep the crossing open for a longer period.

On the other hand, Takva underlined that 700,000 Iranian tourists visited the city during the event in 2018 and emphasized that this year’s target is 400,000 within a 14-day period.