Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence

  • January 28 2022 07:00:00

Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence

ANKARA
Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence

A book has been published on the history of a tugboat that witnessed the only naval battle of the Turkish War of Independence, a series of military campaigns that was waged after parts of the Ottoman Empire were occupied and partitioned following its defeat in World War I.

The book, titled the “Alemdar Ferry Incident on its 100th Anniversary” and prepared for publication by academic Evrim Şencan Gürtunca from Başkent University with documents obtained from the diplomatic archives in Turkey and France, features interesting details about the period.

“The book was the first work created with the cooperation of Turkish diplomatic archives and the diplomatic archives of another country,” Gürtunca said.

In 1921, Alemdar, with a crew of seven, sailed to the Black Sea to join the Turkish nationalists under the pretext of a salvage operation. However, the Allies’ high commander gave strict orders to arrest the crew and bring the ship back.

Within the scope of this order, the French navy teams in the region landed on the Turkish ship and caused a short-term conflict on the deck. However, this operation led to the detention of the French sailors.

According to an agreement reached on March 2, the French military personnel who were held captive were released and the French navy promised not to interfere with Alemdar’s voyage.

Despite it being a relatively small clash, the first naval victory against the Allies and the news of arresting an allied commander boosted the morale of the Turkish side.

turkish war of independence,

WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

    Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

  2. Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

    Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

  3. İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

    İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

  4. Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

    Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

  5. Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

    Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM
Recommended
Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia
Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik

Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik
Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital

Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital
Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey

Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries
Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey
WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Pentagon officials on Jan. 27 to undertake reforms to reduce the number of civilian deaths from military strikes after multiple unjustified fatal incidents.
ECONOMY Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

The Turkish Central Bank on Jan. 27 revised its year end inflation forecast upwards for both 2022 and 2023 while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.