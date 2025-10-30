Bone tools, beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

Bone tools, beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Bone tools, beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

Archaeological excavations at Direkli Cave in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş have uncovered two bone piercing tools (awls) and four perforated beads dating back around 13,000 years.

Cevdet Merih Erek, head of the excavation team and professor of archaeology at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, said that this year’s excavation season has been completed.

Erek said that the team, which began excavations about 19 years ago, has made significant findings over the years. “This season, we unearthed four perforated beads and two awls made of bone,” he said.

Noting that one of the awls was likely used for piercing stone beads and the other for leatherwork or clothing production, Erek added, “The differentiation in this tool industry and the use of various materials in different fields point to a certain level of industrial development during that period.”

He also said the newly discovered beads are believed to have been used to adorn the dead. “People of that era tended to decorate the deceased as if they were alive, reflecting their belief in continuity,” he stated.

Erek recalled that bone and stone beads had been found in earlier seasons as well. “The beads found this year were located in the seventh archaeological layer, dated using the carbon-14 method. This layer corresponds to around 11,000 B.C., meaning these items are approximately 13,000 years old. As we go deeper, we reach even older periods,” he explained.

He added that the accumulation process inside the cave took a long time, noting that even a 3 to 5 centimeter-thick layer could represent a timespan of 1,000 to 2,000 years.

Noting the archaeological and historical significance of Direkli Cave within the Kahramanmaraş region, Erek said: “Excavations at Eşek Deresi Cave and Direkli Cave reveal evidence of an Anatolian cultural development that dates from 8,500 to 14,000 B.C.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  2. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  3. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  4. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

  5. Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

    Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Recommended
Michael J Fox revisits Back to the Future 40 years later

Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
Kahramanmaraş’s Grand Bazaar revives again

Kahramanmaraş’s Grand Bazaar revives again
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ gets MeToo twist in prequel ‘The Seduction’

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ gets MeToo twist in prequel ‘The Seduction’
Former thief warned Louvre of security flaws before heist

Former thief warned Louvre of security flaws before heist
AKM, the heart of Istanbul’s cultural life

AKM, the heart of Istanbul’s cultural life
Topkapı Palace’s cat door reopens

Topkapı Palace’s cat door reopens
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿