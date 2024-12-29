Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

JERUSALEM
Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

A private Israeli broadcaster, in an investigative report aired late on Dec. 28, revealed new information about the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following the government's lifting of censorship on the case, claiming a bomb was planted in his room.

Haniyeh was killed inside his residence during a visit to Tehran on July 31. Months after, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz admitted Israel's responsibility for his assassination.

The assassination was carried out with a "precision bomb" placed inside Haniyeh's room and controlled remotely, Channel 12 said in the report.

The device was planted after the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, it added.

According to the media outlet investigation, preparations for the operation included meticulous surveillance of Haniyeh's movements to ensure that he remained in a specific room on multiple occasions.

The operation faced a major challenge when the air conditioning in Haniyeh's room malfunctioned, raising the possibility that he would be moved to another location. However, a maintenance team resolved the issue, allowing the plan to proceed, the report claimed.

Channel 12 reported that planning the operation took months, with unnamed sources describing the mission as "one of the most complex and sensitive operations" and claiming Haniyeh was playing a key role in planning attacks on Israel.

Haniyeh lived in Qatar, but killing him there risked torpedoing the hostage negotiations that Doha has mediated since the start of the war. Accordingly, the options for where to kill Haniyeh were Türkiye, Moscow and Tehran.

Israel feared a furious reaction from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and similarly did not want to anger Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaving Iran as the most suitable option, the network said.

The fact that Haniyeh stayed repeatedly in the same Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ guesthouse in the luxurious northern Tehran neighborhood of Sa’adat Abad made the operation easier to plan.

However, he was guarded as a guest of honor by the IRGC’s top personal security team, requiring a deep level of infiltration in order to pull off the assassination.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN
Taliban to close all NGOs employing Afghan women

Taliban to close all NGOs employing Afghan women

7 infants freeze to death in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks

7 infants freeze to death in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Syria to hold conference to form national discourse, unity

Syria to hold conference to form national discourse, unity
Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine
South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash

South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿