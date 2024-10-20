Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos

Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos

NEW DELHI
Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos

More than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines last week, Indian media reported on Sunday, sparking fear among passengers and global delays.

All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

India's government and civil aviation authorities have warned that "very strict action" will be taken.

New Delhi's civil aviation authorities have not said how many threats have been received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since Oct. 13.

At least 30 hoax threats were made on Oct. 19 alone.

The global impact of delays and diversions has been heavy on airline schedules and costs.

At least one person, a minor, has been arrested in India, but the threats have continued.

A report in The Indian Express said that an anonymous account on X, formerly Twitter, was suspended after posting bomb threats to at least 40 flights on Oct. 18-19.

This included both Indian and international airlines, including from the United States and New Zealand.

Among recent flights impacted was an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, with U.S. security officials sweeping the plane after its safe landing on Oct. 19.

Other flights impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the far northern Canadian city of Iqaluit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

    Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

  2. CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

    CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

  3. Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

    Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

  4. Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

    Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

  5. E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

    E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month
Recommended
Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month
Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows further: Data

Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows further: Data
Luxury watch trade in tax inspectors’ crosshairs

Luxury watch trade in tax inspectors’ crosshairs
BHP goes on trial in London over 2015 Brazil mine disaster

BHP goes on trial in London over 2015 Brazil mine disaster
Voters divided over who can fix ‘poor American economy’

Voters divided over who can fix ‘poor American economy’
Chinas central bank cuts two key rates to boost economy

China's central bank cuts two key rates to boost economy
WORLD Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on Monday on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire two weeks before U.S. elections, seeing a new opportunity from Israel's killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar.
ECONOMY Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge, Türkiye’s largest entrepreneurship event, will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 18-19 under the theme of "Lead the Future.”

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿