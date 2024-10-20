Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos

NEW DELHI

More than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines last week, Indian media reported on Sunday, sparking fear among passengers and global delays.

All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

India's government and civil aviation authorities have warned that "very strict action" will be taken.

New Delhi's civil aviation authorities have not said how many threats have been received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since Oct. 13.

At least 30 hoax threats were made on Oct. 19 alone.

The global impact of delays and diversions has been heavy on airline schedules and costs.

At least one person, a minor, has been arrested in India, but the threats have continued.

A report in The Indian Express said that an anonymous account on X, formerly Twitter, was suspended after posting bomb threats to at least 40 flights on Oct. 18-19.

This included both Indian and international airlines, including from the United States and New Zealand.

Among recent flights impacted was an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, with U.S. security officials sweeping the plane after its safe landing on Oct. 19.

Other flights impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the far northern Canadian city of Iqaluit.