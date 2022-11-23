Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs

Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs

NEW YORK
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs

Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. “To those who purchased The Philosophy Of Modern Song limited edition, we want to apologize,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted on Nov. 20 on Instagram.

“As it turns out, the limited-edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

Simon & Schuster’s statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1.

TÜRKIYE S-400 air defense system ready for use if needed: Defense minister

S-400 air defense system ready for use if needed: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Liberian diplomat jumps to death at Istanbul Airport

    Liberian diplomat jumps to death at Istanbul Airport

  2. At least 68 hurt after magnitude-5.9 quake in northwest Türkiye

    At least 68 hurt after magnitude-5.9 quake in northwest Türkiye

  3. Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves

    Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves

  4. Murakami, Malone unite in ‘flower-butterfly’ collaboration

    Murakami, Malone unite in ‘flower-butterfly’ collaboration

  5. ‘Foreign realtors’ add to house market woes in Antalya

    ‘Foreign realtors’ add to house market woes in Antalya
Recommended
‘The Crown’ puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light

‘The Crown’ puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light
Wall of Odeon regains ancient look

Wall of Odeon regains ancient look
Chris Hemsworth has risk of Alzheimer’s, takes a break

Chris Hemsworth has risk of Alzheimer’s, takes a break
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries

Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Murakami, Malone unite in ‘flower-butterfly’ collaboration

Murakami, Malone unite in ‘flower-butterfly’ collaboration
Roger Waters release a new version of Pink Floyd classic

Roger Waters release a new version of Pink Floyd classic
WORLD Ukraine raids monastery over suspected Russia links

Ukraine raids monastery over suspected Russia links

Ukraine's security service said Tuesday it had raided a historic Orthodox monastery in Kiev over suspected links to Russian agents.

ECONOMY Aquaculture exports to top $1.5 billion: Minister

Aquaculture exports to top $1.5 billion: Minister  

Türkiye’s aquaculture exports are expected to surpass $1.5 billion this year, Forestry and Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirişçi has said.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.