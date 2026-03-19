Blue to perform in Istanbul and Ankara

Blue to perform in Istanbul and Ankara

ISTANBUL
Blue to perform in Istanbul and Ankara

British pop band Blue will bring their 25th anniversary tour to Türkiye with concerts in Istanbul and Ankara.

The original lineup — Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe — returns to the stage with their new album “Reflections,” performing on Oct. 30 at Istanbul Volkswagen Arena and Oct.r 31 at Ankara Congresium.

Blue, known for hits such as their duet with Elton John, “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” as well as “All Rise” and “One Love,” will perform a repertoire of fan favorites alongside new tracks from the album.

The group, which rose to fame with their 2001 debut “All Rise” and three number-one albums on U.K. charts, has sold over 16 million albums worldwide.

Tickets for the Türkiye concerts are available online.

 

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