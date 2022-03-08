Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

ISTANBUL
A relatively warm spell that has been pervading Istanbul and Turkey’s west will take a break since a week-long cold wave will take the country under its grip as of the end of the week ahead, with heavy snowfalls in Istanbul starting March 11.

According to the data of the General Directorate of Meteorology, snowfall is expected in Istanbul on March 10 and 11, while the temperature in Turkey’s west is estimated to drop to zero degrees Celsius during the snowstorm, called “Aybar Blizzard.”

While some meteorologists claim that one of the strongest snowfalls in 35 years in March may be seen due to the Siberian-origin Aybar Blizzard, the data show that seasonal normals will be experienced again from next week.

Meanwhile, heavy rain will be seen in the high parts of the Thrace region and the inner parts of the North Aegean and Western Black Sea Regions.

Authorities urge citizens to be cautious against adverse weather conditions.

