Bill to shorten divorce waiting period passed in parliament committee

Bill to shorten divorce waiting period passed in parliament committee

ANKARA
Bill to shorten divorce waiting period passed in parliament committee

The parliament’s justice commission on Oct. 23 passed a new regulation permitting couples whose divorce case is officially rejected to wait one year instead of three before filing a new lawsuit.

This newly approved regulation is a part of the 13 articles of a judicial reform package that the commission approved.

According to the new regulation, this one-year period will begin immediately after a lawsuit filed for any divorce-related grounds is dismissed.

At the end of this one-year period, the marriage will be deemed seriously disrupted and either spouse may request a divorce if the couple is unable to establish a joint life for any reason.

As per the approved articles during the session, a regulation on lawyers is also undergoing an amendment.

According to the new regulation, law apprentices working in any job with insurance will not face obstacles regarding their law internships, as long as the job does not significantly affect their internship period.

This regulation will also allow those working in public institutions and organizations to complete their internship period in the courts without payment or with unpaid leave, as long as their position of employment is reserved. However, this does not apply to candidates or assistants for judicial and administrative justice positions, nor to judges and prosecutors.

Interns may also take annual leave during this period if they request it.

In accordance with another approved regulation as part of the judiciary reform package, name changes will be announced on the Press Advertisement Institution portal.

This notice will include the court that issued the decision, the date it was rendered and the case number. It will also contain the individual's former name and surname, along with the court-registered new name and surname.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

    Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

  2. CHP to hold anti-terrorism rally in Istanbul

    CHP to hold anti-terrorism rally in Istanbul

  3. Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

    Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

  4. Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit

    Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit

  5. India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi

    India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi
Recommended
Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months
CHP to hold anti-terrorism rally in Istanbul

CHP to hold anti-terrorism rally in Istanbul
Erdoğan says PYD, YPG doomed to be left alone

Erdoğan says PYD, YPG 'doomed to be left alone'
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss regional developments

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss regional developments
Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

Gazianteps pistachios earn 2nd place on renowned gastronomy list

Gaziantep's pistachios earn 2nd place on renowned gastronomy list
Swedish athlete kicks off 10-year swimming expedition from Istanbul

Swedish athlete kicks off 10-year swimming expedition from Istanbul
WORLD India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi

India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Oct. 25 held wide-ranging discussions to bolster strategic ties between the two countries as Berlin looks to strengthen its relationship with New Delhi at a time when the West is seeking to counter China's growing influence in the region.

ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿