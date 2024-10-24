Bill to shorten divorce waiting period passed in parliament committee

ANKARA

The parliament’s justice commission on Oct. 23 passed a new regulation permitting couples whose divorce case is officially rejected to wait one year instead of three before filing a new lawsuit.

This newly approved regulation is a part of the 13 articles of a judicial reform package that the commission approved.

According to the new regulation, this one-year period will begin immediately after a lawsuit filed for any divorce-related grounds is dismissed.

At the end of this one-year period, the marriage will be deemed seriously disrupted and either spouse may request a divorce if the couple is unable to establish a joint life for any reason.

As per the approved articles during the session, a regulation on lawyers is also undergoing an amendment.

According to the new regulation, law apprentices working in any job with insurance will not face obstacles regarding their law internships, as long as the job does not significantly affect their internship period.

This regulation will also allow those working in public institutions and organizations to complete their internship period in the courts without payment or with unpaid leave, as long as their position of employment is reserved. However, this does not apply to candidates or assistants for judicial and administrative justice positions, nor to judges and prosecutors.

Interns may also take annual leave during this period if they request it.

In accordance with another approved regulation as part of the judiciary reform package, name changes will be announced on the Press Advertisement Institution portal.

This notice will include the court that issued the decision, the date it was rendered and the case number. It will also contain the individual's former name and surname, along with the court-registered new name and surname.