Biden urges Congress to approve F-16 sales to Türkiye

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter to the U.S. Congress urging to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Türkiye, according to the sources.

The move from the United States came a day after the Turkish parliamentary vote endorsing Sweden’s NATO membership late on Jan. 23, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country into the military alliance following a 20-month-long delay.

In the letter, the U.S. leader urged members to promptly approve Türkiye’s purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits totaling $20 billion.

While not serving as the official notification required to initiate the formal process by the U.S. State Department, this letter is a continuation of the steps the Biden administration intends to take following NATO approval for Sweden by Ankara, the sources noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously linked Sweden’s NATO accession to the F-16 sale, noting that the Turkish parliament will not proceed to ratify the Swedish accession unless the U.S. Congress takes action to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The sources told daily Hürriyet that the Biden administration waited for official approval documents from Ankara to complete the process of endorsing Sweden's NATO bid. Once this process is finalized, the U.S. State Department is expected to issue the official notification to Congress.

The White House also highlighted Biden's longstanding support for the sale of F-16s to Türkiye, emphasizing its contribution to enhancing NATO's collaborative capabilities and serving the national interests of the U.S.

A senior official emphasized their dedication to the convoluted and now seemingly concluding congressional process in Ankara, stating, "Congress plays a crucial role in approving arms sales, and we are working collaboratively with Congress on this matter."

In the initial responses from the U.S. State Department, responsible for making the official notification to Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Türkiye’s decision to approve Sweden's NATO accession protocols but did not touch upon the F-16 issue.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department once again pointed to Congress in a remark to the daily.

"Congress plays a pivotal role in the review of arms sales, and some members of Congress have publicly stated that Türkiye’s approval of Sweden's NATO accession application is a significant factor for them to support the sale of F-16s to Ankara."

Furthermore, a senior diplomatic official from the U.S. added that they “eagerly anticipate receiving the approval document from Türkiye.”