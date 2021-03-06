Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

U.S. President Joe Biden will call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "at some point," the White House said on March 5.

The announcement comes after Biden spoke with several world leaders in his first month-and-a-half in office, including those of Canada, Mexico, Japan, Germany, China, Russia, the U.K., and France.

Speculation has mounted as to when Turkey will join that list.

“Certainly the president has many world leaders he still needs to call, and he will venture to do that in the coming weeks and months,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.