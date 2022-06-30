Biden administration signals support for Türkiye’s F-16 demand

  • June 30 2022 09:02:00

MADRID
The United States signaled support for Türkiye’s plan to buy F-16 warplanes during the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid in June 29.

President Erdoğan expressed Türkiye’s demand for F-16 modernization and new fighter jets and Biden gave a solid signal to meet the demand, daily HaberTürk reported quoting anonymous sources.

“As soon as I land in Washington, I will work to resolve the F-16 issue and make an effort to get it passed by Congress,” Biden reportedly told Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official expressed strong backing for Türkiye’s wish to upgrade its air force with new F-16 fighter planes and improvements to its existing older fleet.

“The U.S. Department of Defense fully supports Türkiye’s modernization plans,” Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told reporters.

“Türkiye is a highly capable, highly valued, strategic NATO ally and Turkish defense capabilities, strong Turkish defense capabilities, contribute to strong NATO defense capabilities,” she said.

Senator Lindsey Graham meanwhile tweeted, “I support the Biden Administration’s decision to support the sale of a new F-16 to our NATO ally Türkiye. While we have our differences with Türkiye, they are a NATO ally and it is in America’s national security interest to strengthen their capabilities in a troubled region.”

The warm words from Biden and apparent boost for the delayed F-16 purchases came a day after Türkiye surprised fellow NATO members by dropping weeks of opposition to the Finland and Sweden applications to join the alliance, where unanimous consent is required for enlargement.

A plan to equip Türkiye with state-of-the-art U.S. F-35 stealth fighters fell through after Türkiye bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, something Washington saw as potentially threatening the security of the F-35 programme.

In October last year, Türkiye requested Washington to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

In March, the State Department sent a letter to some members of the U.S. Congress who had opposed the sale, saying “appropriate” U.S. defense trade ties with Türkiye would serve U.S. interests.

