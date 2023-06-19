Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

PHILADELPHIA
President Joe Biden has appealed to blue-collar workers to support his re-election quest and help him compel the richest Americans to pay more taxes.

"It's about time the super wealthy start paying their fair share," Biden told hundreds of union workers in the industrial state of Pennsylvania on June 17.

The campaign rally was sponsored by the AFL-CIO, a union federation that represents 12.5 million American workers and that formally endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a day earlier.

Biden made a distinctly populist appeal in Philadelphia, touching on a number of issues aimed at halting a migration of working-class voters away from the Democratic Party.

Biden said pro-union sentiments are not widely shared by fellow elected officials in Washington.

"There are a lot of politicians in this country who can't say the word 'union' and you know I'm not one of them. I'm proud to say the word, I'm proud to be the most pro-union president in American history," he said.

He described blue-collar workers as the backbone of the economy.

"Wall Street didn't build America. You did," Biden said to cheers.

"If the investment bankers in this country went on a strike tomorrow, no one would much notice," he said.

But if union members walked off the job, "the whole country would come to a grinding halt."

Biden vowed to protect Social Security and other benefit programs to help average Americans.

He said reforms are needed to ensure middle class prosperity, including reforming a tax code that is "simply not fair."

"How could it be fair, when 55 of the largest corporations in America pay zero in federal income tax on $40 billion in profit?" he asked.

Biden noted that the number of U.S. billionaires has climbed to about 1,000. He said they pay an average of eight percent federal taxes on their earnings.

"They paid at a lower tax rate than schoolteachers, than firefighters, probably anyone in this room. It's time they paid a minimum tax. I don't mind them being billionaires. Just pay your fair share, man."

 

