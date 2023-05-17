Biden ‘looks forward to work with whoever’ wins Türkiye’s election

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Joe Biden is “looking forward to working with whoever” wins Türkiye’s knife-edge election, the White House has said on May 15 as it praised the NATO ally for holding a peaceful vote for the runoff.

“We congratulate the Turkish people for expressing their desires at the ballot box in a peaceful way,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, noting the ultimate winner is yet to be decided.

Another statement also came from the U.S. State Department, saying “We congratulate the newly elected parliament.”

“We will continue to work to deepen cooperation and common priorities with the government elected by the Turkish people,” the statement said.

Türkiye has a deep routed democratic tradition, it added.

Turkish people headed to elect the president and the members of the 600-seat parliament on May 14.

The Turkish watchdog declared that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gained 49.51 percent of the votes, while opposition Nations Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu secured 44.85 percent of the votes.

Both contenders remained under the required 50 percent plus one vote threshold to be elected. Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu will compete in the election runoff on May 28.

