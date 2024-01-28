Biden administration notifies Congress of F-16 sale to Türkiye

WASHINGTON
The Joe Biden administration has notified the U.S. Congress of its intention to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.

The State Department formally told Congress about the proposed $23 billion sale, following the deposition of Türkiye's instruments of ratification at the department.

Under the deal, Türkiye is slated to receive 40 new F-16s along with upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate's foreign relations committee, Democrat Ben Cardin, said on Jan. 26 he would permit the F-16 sale to Türkiye but that it was "not a decision I came to lightly."

The formal endorsement of Sweden's membership by the parliament and Erdoğan's subsequent decree were published in Türkiye's official gazette earlier this week, marking the conclusion of the ratification process within the country.

Erdoğan has long tied the ratification to Türkiye's aspiration to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. The president also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Türkiye.

Türkiye's pursuit of new fighter jets followed its expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 over its decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

However, Ankara held out on approving Sweden's bid, accusing the country of being too lenient toward terror groups. Türkiye had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the PKK in Sweden as well as Quran-burning protests.

The Nordic country responded by tightening its anti-terrorism legislation and taking some other security steps. With Türkiye finalizing its approval, all eyes have turned to Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Jan. 23 invited his Swedish counterpart to Budapest to discuss the bid, although hints emerged of strains between the two countries.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said he will meet with Orban, but that he would "not negotiate" with Hungary over Stockholm's NATO bid.

Meanwhile, a separate formal notification of intent to sell $8.6 billion worth of F-35s to Greece was sent to Congress.

The U.S. agreement with Türkiye first hinged on Athens not obstructing the sale, and Greece being simultaneously granted more advanced jets.
Athens strongly opposed the sale to Türkiye due to territorial disputes with the neighbors in the energy-rich Mediterranean region.

