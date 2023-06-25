Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

ASSEN, Netherlands
Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo completed the podium after third-placed Brad Binder was demoted to fifth following a penalty for track limits.

Bagnaia took command of the 13-lap dash around the classic motorcycling venue at turn one from Binder as pole man Bezzecchi was caught napping, dropping to third.

Bezzecchi bided his time and moved back to race second, leaving Bagnaia in his crosshairs.

Ten laps to go and Bezzecchi muscled past his good friend and compatriot to regain the lead, quickly opening up a half second gap.

At the midway point it was Bezzecchi's race to lose.

And the Italian, who dominated practice and set a record lap time in qualifying, didn't disappoint, even extending his lead at the line to 1.294sec.

Riding for Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati-satellite team he displayed a touch of the Italian legend Rossi's showmanship, climbing a camera gantry to milk the applause from his growing number of fans.

"I felt amazing today on the bike," he said after his first sprint win. "I made a mistake on the first corner and lost two places. But I kept myself calm and my pace was good I came back and I'm very happy. I hope the fans enjoyed it - see you tomorrow!"

Bagnaia delighted in what he termed an "unexpected" second place after a "disastrous" practice.

"I was really annoyed on Friday, I couldn't get the right settings on my bike. Thankfully we saved the situation, honestly it's hard to believe!"

For France's 2021 world champion Quartararo this was a welcome change of fortune as he climbed the podium for only the second time this term after the demotion of Binder.

"I feel sad for Brad because I know how frustrating it is to lose a podium on a penalty," said the Yamaha rider who is competing this weekend with a fractured toe.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez started and finished in 17th after crashing in the first qualifying session to continue the miserable period he's going through with Honda.

Bagnaia was set to go into the eighth round of the season leading the championship by 21 points from Jorge Martin (sixth), with Bezzecchi a further 10 points back in third.

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

    Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

  2. Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

    Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

  3. CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

    CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

  4. Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

    Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

  5. Türkiye, US agree to expand cooperation

    Türkiye, US agree to expand cooperation
Recommended
CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl
Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out
Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade
Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown

Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey
Jordan’s timing to sell the Hornets leaves team in limbo

Jordan’s timing to sell the Hornets leaves team in limbo
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

The CEO of Nvidia has said that the world's most valuable chipmaker is "extremely likely" to invest in Europe.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.