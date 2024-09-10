‘Between Worlds’ by Chiharu Shiota at Istanbul Modern

‘Between Worlds’ by Chiharu Shiota at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL
‘Between Worlds’ by Chiharu Shiota at Istanbul Modern

As part of the centenary of the establishment of Japan-Türkiye diplomatic relations, Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota's exhibition “Between Worlds” opened at Istanbul Modern on Sept. 6.

The exhibition has been co-organized with the Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan and the Consulate-General of Japan in Istanbul, as well as the support of Arnica.

“Chiharu Shiota: Between Worlds,” curated by Istanbul Modern Chief Curator Öykü Özsoy Sağnak and Assistant Curator Yazın Öztürk, explores themes such as memory, existence, migration, journey and human experience, which the artist frequently uses in various forms of expression including performance, video, installation and painting.

Shiota's large-scale installation “Between Worlds,” which also gives the exhibition its title, draws on the location of Istanbul at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. The installation by Shiota, who represented Japan at the Venice Biennale in 2015, offers an opportunity to explore the artist's individual stories that relate to personal and collective memory.

“This exhibition, which we organized on the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, blends Istanbul’s rich identity with the artist's migration story. Following the ‘Discover Manga!’ exhibition that introduced Japanese culture as part of the ‘Year of Japan in Türkiye’ events in 2010, this exhibition, which we are presenting to art lovers at a meaningful time for both countries, aims to strengthen Istanbul Modern's international cultural interaction. Inspired by Istanbul, the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Shiota's large-scale installation, created especially for our museum, offers visitors the opportunity to discover a rich story. The artist's ‘Between Worlds’ is also the first museum exhibition of its kind in Türkiye,” Istanbul Modern Board Chair Oya Eczacıbaşı said.

Shiota, who redefines the concepts of memory and consciousness by collecting ordinary objects and wrapping them in huge structures made of yarn, said: “Since I moved from Japan to Germany 26 years ago, I feel that I am living in this ‘in-between place.’ When I was living in Japan, I didn't think much about my national identity, sometimes I even forgot that I was Japanese. When everybody is raised in the same culture as you, it becomes invisible like the air around you. But since I live in Germany, I have been confronted with my national identity more. I live in an environment with people of many nationalities and it became clear that we all grew up living and breathing different cultures. Not only did I feel more Japanese, I was perceived as Japanese foremost."

"Today, above all other connotations, I see myself as a Japanese artist. And the fact that this exhibition is supported by the Japan Foundation and organized on the anniversary of Türkiye-Japan diplomatic relations, as well as taking place at an old harbor on the border of Eurasia, is too good to be true,” Shiota added.

Curator Sağnak explained how in her installation at Istanbul Modern, the artist wrapped the entire gallery with web-like red threads and emphasized the theme of “presence in the absence” by placing the suitcases inside this intricate mass.

“Each suitcase, once carefully packed with the most personal and valuable belongings needed for a journey, represents an individual from the artist’s perspective. Shiota sees suitcases as conveyors of symbols carrying emotions and memories, bridging the past and the future. While the suitcases continue to exist physically in space, their owners only appear as a memory, a faint image in our minds. Tied together with red threads, these suitcases create a visual narrative that makes the viewer question both personal and collective themes such as home, belonging and identity. In this manner, Shiota weaves concepts of time, space, movement, and memory into her installations, and invites the viewers to engage both physically and emotionally with the work,” Sağnak said.

'Too Much Red’ at Istanbul Modern Cinema

 

Istanbul Modern Cinema, inspired by the “Chiharu Shiota: Between Worlds” exhibition, has prepared a selection of films in which the color red plays a central role in their stories or emotional landscapes. This panoramic selection spans from the horror genre to Japanese history and will be available to cinema enthusiasts between Sept. 19 and 29.

The exhibition will be on view through April 20, 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

    Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

  2. 196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

    196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

  3. US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death

    US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death

  4. Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

    Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

  5. Lawsuit seeks up to 22 years for four in deadly Hatay collapse

    Lawsuit seeks up to 22 years for four in deadly Hatay collapse
Recommended
Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader

Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader
Colorful discovery in ancient city of Andriake

Colorful discovery in ancient city of Andriake
Vatican thriller Conclave drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto
Shogun wins record-breaking Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony

'Shogun' wins record-breaking Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony
Rome considers imposing fee at Trevi Fountain

Rome considers imposing fee at Trevi Fountain
Urartian bronze shields unearthed at Van’s Ayanis Castle

Urartian bronze shields unearthed at Van’s Ayanis Castle
WORLD 196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

At least 196 land and environmental defenders were killed in 2023 for their efforts to protect their communities and the planet, according to a report released Tuesday by the international non-governmental organization Global Witness.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿