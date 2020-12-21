Beşiktaş hammer Erzurumspor 4-0 with second half goals

  December 21 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş hit Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 4-0 in Dec. 20's Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul.

Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored from penalty in the 59th minute to break the deadlock at Vodafone Park.

In the 63rd minute, Beşiktaş doubled the lead. French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored on a quick counter attack.

Beşiktaş' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida made it 3-0 for his team in 70th minute with a classy back-heel goal in the six-yard box.

Only a minute later Aboubakar finished in the penalty area to seal 4-0 win for Beşiktaş, their largest win of the season.

Beşiktaş increased their points to 22 to move to the fourth spot in standings.

Other title contenders Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe had 23 points each to pursue the league leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor, who bagged 26 points in 13 weeks.

