Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.

Playing at Istanbul's Vodafone Park stadium, Larin scored the opener in the 19th minute.

In minute 31, The Black-Eagles doubled the lead when Canadian forward Larin scored another goal, the first half ended 2-0.

In the second half, Oğuzhan Özyakup scored the goal from close-range in the 56th minute.

Larin made the score 4-0 with a close finish in the six-yard box after a defensive breakdown by Rizespor in the 79th minute.

After four minutes Larin netted his fourth goal in the game, making it 5-0.

In minute 89, Bosnian forward Ajdin Hasic scored an amazing goal from outside the penalty box to finish it off.

Beşiktaş remained at the top of Süper Lig with 34 points, while Çaykur Rizespor slipped to 12th place with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Larin became another Beşiktaş player to net four goals in a league game.

Lastly, club legend Ali Gültiken had netted four goals against Adana Demirspor in the 1989-90 season.



