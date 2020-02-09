Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

  • February 09 2020 11:19:54

Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

In Turkey's top-tier football league, Beşiktaş defeated Gaziantep 3-0 on Feb. 8

With their second win in a row under new manager Sergen Yalçın, Beşiktaş are getting closer to the top spot. They secured seventh place with 36 points in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Turkish international Burak Yılmaz scored the opening goal from penalty shot in the 52nd minute at home in Istanbul.

Beşiktaş' new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his first goal in his first game in the 70th minute while Jeremain Lens netted the third goal in the last minute of the game.

Last Saturday, Beşiktaş also defeated Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 in their first game under new manager. 

Trabzonspor move to top spot

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor beat Gençlerbirliği 2-0 in an away game to move up to the top spot in the league, sharing the same point with Sivasspor. They have currently 41 points each in the league.

The Süper Lig top scorer Alexander Sorloth received a red card in the 90th minute as Trabzonspor ended the game with 10 players.

On Feb. 9 Demir Grup Sivasspor will host the third placed Medipol Başakşehir.

Medipol Başakşehir are ranking third with 39 points in the Süper Lig.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  2. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  3. Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

    Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

  4. Top Turkish officials slam Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks

    Top Turkish officials slam Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks

  5. Spain's little-known 'Los Turcos'

    Spain's little-known 'Los Turcos'
Recommended
Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat

Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat
Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat
Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague
Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win
EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow
EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game
WORLD Lebanon gathers to protest no-confidence vote

Lebanon gathers to protest no-confidence vote

Hundreds of demonstrators protested on Feb. 8 in front of the Parliament building here against the Hassan Diab government and a vote of confidence to prevent a new government.
ECONOMY Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019

Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019

The amount of money kept in saving deposit accounts at local banks increased by 25.4 percent from 2018 to stand at 1.45 trillion Turkish Liras (around $241 billion) last year, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) and the country’s banking sector regulator (BDDK).
SPORTS Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

In Turkey's top-tier football league, Beşiktaş defeated Gaziantep 3-0 on Feb. 8