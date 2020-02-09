Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

In Turkey's top-tier football league, Beşiktaş defeated Gaziantep 3-0 on Feb. 8

With their second win in a row under new manager Sergen Yalçın, Beşiktaş are getting closer to the top spot. They secured seventh place with 36 points in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Turkish international Burak Yılmaz scored the opening goal from penalty shot in the 52nd minute at home in Istanbul.

Beşiktaş' new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his first goal in his first game in the 70th minute while Jeremain Lens netted the third goal in the last minute of the game.

Last Saturday, Beşiktaş also defeated Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 in their first game under new manager.

Trabzonspor move to top spot

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor beat Gençlerbirliği 2-0 in an away game to move up to the top spot in the league, sharing the same point with Sivasspor. They have currently 41 points each in the league.

The Süper Lig top scorer Alexander Sorloth received a red card in the 90th minute as Trabzonspor ended the game with 10 players.

On Feb. 9 Demir Grup Sivasspor will host the third placed Medipol Başakşehir.

Medipol Başakşehir are ranking third with 39 points in the Süper Lig.