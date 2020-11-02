Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

  • November 02 2020 09:33:00

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

ISTANBUL
Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the 55th minute, Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored a header to seal a narrow win for home team at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Beşiktaş now have 10 points in six matches in Turkish Süper Lig while Yeni Malatyaspor collected eight points in seven games.

 Sunday's results in Turkish Super Lig:

Çaykur Rizespor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Medipol Başaksehir: 1-2

Beşiktaş - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0

Turkey, football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

    Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

  2. Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

    Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

  3. Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

    Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

  4. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  5. Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

    Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
Recommended
Turkish basketball legend dies at 88

Turkish basketball legend dies at 88
Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton
Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague
Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south

Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south
Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor
Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

WORLD Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

SPORTS Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 