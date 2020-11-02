Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1.

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the 55th minute, Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored a header to seal a narrow win for home team at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Beşiktaş now have 10 points in six matches in Turkish Süper Lig while Yeni Malatyaspor collected eight points in seven games.

Sunday's results in Turkish Super Lig:

Çaykur Rizespor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Medipol Başaksehir: 1-2

Beşiktaş - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0