Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

  • January 04 2021 09:26:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş moved to top of Turkish Süper Lig after beating Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 on Jan. 3.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou put the visitors ahead when he converted the penalty in the 89th minute.

The stoppage time strike from Ajdin Hasic secured a critical win for Beşiktaş in Kayseri.

Beşiktaş now lead the league with 31 points while Hes Kablo Kayserispor sit bottom of the table with 10 points in 15 matches.

Jan. 3's results in Süper Lig:

Çaykur Rizespor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-1

Fatih Karagümrük- Trabzonspor: 1-2

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Beşiktaş: 0-2

