Bella Hadid complains Instagram censors her posts

  • April 19 2022 07:00:00

Bella Hadid complains Instagram censors her posts

LOS ANGELES
Bella Hadid complains Instagram censors her posts

The U.S.-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has reported that Instagram, on which she has 51 million followers, has taken action against her pro-Palestinian content.

Hadid posted a series of videos of atrocities committed against Palestinians by the Israeli military and urged her followers to “watch every one of them.” She then posed a question: “Which one of these people provoked this kind of attack?” The purpose was to prove that innocent people are being “terrorized for absolutely zero reason.”

“If you really would like to silence me — just like the journalists — or really anyone trying to educate about Palestine, Instagram, I will continue to come forward with peace, showing factual information about how the IDF [Israel Defence Forces], Israeli government and settlers attack innocent Palestinians for no reason except for simply being Palestinian,” the model wrote in the caption.

She termed it a “breach of human rights” and said if the social networking service continues to censor the people raising their voice for Palestine, it would be “the biggest form of bias and unjust censorship.”

On April 15, Hadid posted that Instagram has disabled her from posting on her story, “Pretty much only when it is Palestine based, I’m going to assume,” she wrote.

“When I post about Palestine, I get immediately shadow banned and almost 1 million less [sic] of you see my stories and posts,” she wrote.

Recently, Hadid’s sister, Gigi, came under fire for social media content condemning a recent terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, in which a gunman killed three Israelis and wounded about a dozen others.

“I would like to say that terrorism goes against the true message of the Free Palestine Movement. What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy and is disappointing to Palestinians who want peace and fairness to all regardless of religion, race, or politics,” Gigi Hadid wrote.

However, the message backfired, with social media users calling her “part of the problem,” and saying that her anti-Israel posts helped fuel incitement and violence against Israel and Israelis.

