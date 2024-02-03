‘Beetlejuice 2’ poster, new title revealed

LOS ANGELES

The first poster for Beetlejuice 2 has been revealed. Shared on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Twitter account, the first poster for Beetlejuice 2 features a ghastly pair of hands highlighting the upcoming sequel’s release date, Sept. 6. The tagline reads, “The wait is almost over.”

The poster also reveals a new title for the Tim Burton movie, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” while the tweet’s caption reads, “Dare you to say it again.”

Burton, who directed 1988’s “Beetlejuice,” is returning to direct the sequel. The screenplay comes from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a story by Seth Grahame-Smith. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Burton, Tommy Harper, Marc Toberoff, and David Geffen serve as producers on the movie.

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Betelgeuse in the movie, while Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also returning as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Joining the cast are Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s wife, and Willem Dafoe as a B-movie action star who died and then became a detective in the afterlife.

Additionally, Justin Therous, Arthur Conti, and Burn Gorman are all playing undisclosed roles in the movie.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was nearly finished filming when the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike began in July 2023. When the strike ended, Burton announced the movie had wrapped production on Nov. 30, 2023.

The original “Beetlejuice” movie starred Keaton, Ryder, Alec Baldwin, O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Geena Davis. The movie was a commercial success, bringing in $74.7 million at the global box office off of a budget of $15 million. Beetlejuice is currently available to rent or purchase on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, and more.