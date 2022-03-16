Bear family to adapt to natural life after rehab in Bursa

ISTANBUL

A bear family of three has been transferred to a natural life park in the northwestern province of Bursa from a zoo in Istanbul to live in a natural habitat after six months of rehabilitation.

The 14-year-old father bear was named “Mişa,” and the 8-year-old mother bear was named “Maşa,” referring to the famous Russian animation series, “Masha and the Bear.”

“We will call the 1-year-old infant ‘Korkusuz’ [which means ‘Fearless’ in English],” Azizcan Sezer, the head veterinarian of the Celal Adan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Bursa, told Demirören News Agency.

According to the expert, the family will stay isolated from other animals at the center for at least three to six months.

“During this adaptation period, the family will see other wildlife animals in the park from a distance. They will get used to each other’s existence and smells,” he added.

After six months, the family will come together with other animals in the park, wandering freely.

The center, the bear family’s new home, is located on a nearly 41,000 square-meter land in Bursa’s Karacabey district.