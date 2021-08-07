Bazaar run solely by women opens twice a month in Kayseri

  August 07 2021

KAYSERİ
A bazaar, which is run solely by women vendors, is set up twice a month in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

“We open the bazaar in the Talas district on the first and the third Sunday of every month,” Sema Karaoğlu, the head of Women Cooperation Development Association (KİGDER), told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Aug. 6.

Women sell food or handicrafts without any middlemen, contributing to their house economy, she added.

When asked about the demand for the bazaar, the official noted, “The bazaar was opened firstly in 2020 with 51 women vendors. Now the number is 60.”

“I sell natural jam and pastry,” Zeynep Bilgin, a vendor, said. “I sell towels I design,” said another vendor while thanking the Talas Municipality for their support.

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

