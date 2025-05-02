Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation

ISTANBUL

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has met with ministers from Syria, Iraq, Moldova, Libya and Niger who are in Istanbul to attend the natural resources summit.

He had a “fruitful meeting” with Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, Bayraktar wrote on social media platform X.

They discussed technical support and cooperation opportunities to strengthen Syria’s electricity and natural gas infrastructure in the post-war reconstruction process, he noted.

“As Türkiye, we expressed our readiness for any constructive cooperation that will contribute to strengthening regional stability and meeting the fundamental energy needs of the Syrian people,” Bayraktar said.

At the meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Petroleum Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, they evaluated the current projects in the field of oil and natural gas and discussed new steps to move cooperation forward, especially in production, transmission and trade, according to Bayraktar.

Bayraktar and Niger’s Mines Minister Ousmane Abarchi discussed the cooperation in the field of mining in line with the memorandum of understanding the two countries signed last year.

“We once again expressed our determination to take new steps in the fields of joint projects, technology transfer and investment with Niger,” Bayraktar said in a post on X.

The Turkish minister also met with Ahmed Abu-Heisa, Libyan Industry and Mines Minister to talk about the “opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from mining to industrial infrastructure, technology transfer, investment and capacity building.”

Bayraktar also met with his Moldovan counterpart Dorin Junghietu on the margins of the Istanbul summit.

They evaluated cooperation opportunities in energy supply security, electricity and natural gas infrastructure, renewable energy and smart grid technologies, said Bayraktar.