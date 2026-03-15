Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

EDİRNE
Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar revealed a new kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on March 14 called the K2, featuring artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting systems.

The K2 is capable of autonomous swarm flight and uses AI vision for navigation, targeting and engagement, the defense firm said.

It has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms.

The drone can take off from short or unprepared strips and is designed to be reused for multiple deployments.

Five K2 Kamikaze UAVs took off from a flight training and test center in the northwestern province of Edirne and successfully performed a series of the tests over the Saros Gulf for two days.

Under the test scenarios, the K2 platforms used artificial intelligence, sensors and onboard software to position themselves relative to the other aircraft in the swarm, accurately maintaining their place within the formation and successfully completing their missions.

Operating with AI-supported swarm synergy, the K2 Kamikaze UAV introduces a new approach to the so-called “attritable” class in the literature. In the next phase of R&D efforts, versions of the platform that can return to base after releasing their munition on target and be reused are planned to be developed.

The project aims to deploy highly effective, low-cost platforms that can be mass-produced, while minimizing the use of expensive munitions.

Baykar is one of Türkiye’s leading drone manufacturers and has exported UAVs to multiple countries. Its existing platforms include the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar Akıncı, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3 and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kızılelma.

 

Drones, unveiled,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

    Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

  2. Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

    Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

  3. American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela

    American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela

  4. One-party Vietnam holds parliamentary election

    One-party Vietnam holds parliamentary election

  5. Ukraine does not want to lose US backing: Zelensky

    Ukraine does not want to lose US backing: Zelensky
Recommended
Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year
Exports to United Kingdom set January–February record

Exports to United Kingdom set January–February record
Central Bank expected to maintain cautious stance in short term

Central Bank expected to maintain cautious stance in short term
Türkiyes 120 GW solar, wind target tied to energy security

Türkiye's 120 GW solar, wind target tied to energy security
Panama asks Chinese shipping giant Cosco to return to Canal

Panama asks Chinese shipping giant Cosco to return to Canal
Rising jet fuel prices to make summer flights more expensive

Rising jet fuel prices to make summer flights more expensive
Dubai real estate index plunges 30 percent amid Iran war

Dubai real estate index plunges 30 percent amid Iran war
WORLD Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his teenage daughter, observed a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems, state media reported on March 15, a likely response to ongoing U.S.-South Korean military training that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

ECONOMY Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

Shoes, clothing and textile products topped the list of consumer complaints submitted to the Trade Ministry last year, followed by issues related to mobile subscriptions, credit card membership fees, mobile phones and internet services.

SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿