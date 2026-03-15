Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

EDİRNE

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar revealed a new kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on March 14 called the K2, featuring artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting systems.

The K2 is capable of autonomous swarm flight and uses AI vision for navigation, targeting and engagement, the defense firm said.

It has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms.

The drone can take off from short or unprepared strips and is designed to be reused for multiple deployments.

Five K2 Kamikaze UAVs took off from a flight training and test center in the northwestern province of Edirne and successfully performed a series of the tests over the Saros Gulf for two days.

Under the test scenarios, the K2 platforms used artificial intelligence, sensors and onboard software to position themselves relative to the other aircraft in the swarm, accurately maintaining their place within the formation and successfully completing their missions.

Operating with AI-supported swarm synergy, the K2 Kamikaze UAV introduces a new approach to the so-called “attritable” class in the literature. In the next phase of R&D efforts, versions of the platform that can return to base after releasing their munition on target and be reused are planned to be developed.

The project aims to deploy highly effective, low-cost platforms that can be mass-produced, while minimizing the use of expensive munitions.

Baykar is one of Türkiye’s leading drone manufacturers and has exported UAVs to multiple countries. Its existing platforms include the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar Akıncı, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3 and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kızılelma.