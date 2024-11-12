Baykar, TUSAŞ among world’s top 50 aviation companies

Baykar, TUSAŞ among world’s top 50 aviation companies

ISTANBUL
Baykar, TUSAŞ among world’s top 50 aviation companies

Baykar and state-owned aerospace and defense company TUSAŞ have been named among the world’s top 50 aviation companies based on 2023 sales.

TUSAŞ ranked 38th with $2.67 billion in sales, while Baykar debuted in 49th place with $1.8 billion in sales on the list.

Counterpoint Market Intelligence gathers information from companies’ annual reports and publicly available documents to compile data on the global aviation industry for FlightGlobal.

Drone maker Baykar made it to the list for the first time.

Baykar owns the title of the largest exporter of unmanned combat aerial vehicles in the world with its TB2 drones. It was also the largest exporter in the Turkish defense and aerospace sector for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

In recent years, Baykar has generated more than 90 percent of its revenue from exports, with 97.5 percent of its current contracts aimed at exports.

Having signed export agreements with 35 countries for Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar AKINCI, Baykar is developing Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar KIZILELMA platforms with these revenues.

TUSAŞ continues to develop key aerospace platforms such as ANKA III, HÜRJET, and the National Combat Aircraft KAAN.

Boeing topped the list with $77.8 billion in sales in 2023, followed by Airbus with $70.8 billion.

Defense companies RTX and Lockheed Martin ranked third and fourth with $68.9 billion and $67.6 billion in sales, respectively.

Northrop Grumman placed fifth in the list with $39.3 billion in sales, while SpaceX ranked 28th with sales amounting to $4.54 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  2. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  3. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  4. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

  5. Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

    Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Recommended
Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row
Retail sales surge 16 percent annually, shows TÜİK data

Retail sales surge 16 percent annually, shows TÜİK data
Turkish contracting firms to take part in expo in Libya

Turkish contracting firms to take part in expo in Libya
FTX seeks to claw back $1.8 bln from Binance

FTX seeks to claw back $1.8 bln from Binance
In Italy, train leaves early to make sure it arrives on time

In Italy, train leaves early to make sure it arrives on time
Chinas largest air show starts with fighter jets, attack drones

China's largest air show starts with fighter jets, attack drones
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿