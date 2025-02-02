Baykar tops list of Turkish exporting defense companies

ISTANBUL
Baykar ranked first on the list of top 10 exporting Turkish defense companies in 2024, according to data from the Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

TUSAŞ came second on the list with $750 million, followed by ASFAT with $644 million and MKE at $610 million.

Export revenues of ARCA Savunma amounted to $600 million, while TUSAŞ Motor ranked sixth on the list with $390 million.

ASELSAN ($217 million), RAM Dış Ticaret (Otokar) ($193 million), ROKETSAN ($179 million) and Samsun Yurt Savunma ($166 million) also made it to the top 10 list.

Türkiye’s total defense exports reached a record level of nearly $7.2 billion in 2024.

Turkish defense companies ranked 11th among global defense exporters.

Exports accounted for 90 percent of its revenues last year, Baykar said in a statement.

While 97.5 percent of Baykar's current contracts are export-oriented, the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle and Bayraktar AKINCI tactical unmanned aerial vehicle were delivered to 35 countries, it added.

Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventories of 34 countries worldwide, and Bayraktar AKINCI was exported to 10 countries, the company said.

