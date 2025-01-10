Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

ROME
Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.

Responding to a question in the Senate, Enterprises and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso assessed the implications of Baykar’s recent purchase of the storied Italian aviation company, Piaggio Aerospace.

Urso remarked that the agreement with Baykar delineates pivotal contours for technological and industrial collaboration between Türkiye and Italy.

“Baykar, subsequent to its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, may consolidate forces with Leonardo, Italy's premier defense conglomerate,” Urso stated.

He further underscored the imperative for robust entities like Leonardo to pursue additional strategic alliances to bolster Italy’s aerospace sector and reinforce its leadership within the European Union.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Leonardo ranks as the world’s 13th-largest and Europe’s second-largest defense company.

Baykar announced last month its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, the Italian aviation firm with a venerable legacy dating back to its founding in 1884.

In 2023, Baykar ranked among the top 10 exporters in Türkiye across all sectors, racking up $1.8 billion in exports.

According to a report by the U.S.-based think tank Center for a New American Security, Türkiye dominates 65 percent of the global UAV export market, with Baykar alone holding nearly 60 percent of the market — three times the size of its closest U.S. competitor.

Rome,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

    Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

  2. Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

    Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

  3. 108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

    108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

  4. Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

    Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

  5. Ormanya’s red deer enhance biodiversity of region

    Ormanya’s red deer enhance biodiversity of region
Recommended
Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns
Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university

Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university
Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded

Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded
US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC

US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC
Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU

Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU'
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿