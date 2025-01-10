Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

ROME

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.

Responding to a question in the Senate, Enterprises and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso assessed the implications of Baykar’s recent purchase of the storied Italian aviation company, Piaggio Aerospace.

Urso remarked that the agreement with Baykar delineates pivotal contours for technological and industrial collaboration between Türkiye and Italy.

“Baykar, subsequent to its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, may consolidate forces with Leonardo, Italy's premier defense conglomerate,” Urso stated.

He further underscored the imperative for robust entities like Leonardo to pursue additional strategic alliances to bolster Italy’s aerospace sector and reinforce its leadership within the European Union.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Leonardo ranks as the world’s 13th-largest and Europe’s second-largest defense company.

Baykar announced last month its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, the Italian aviation firm with a venerable legacy dating back to its founding in 1884.

In 2023, Baykar ranked among the top 10 exporters in Türkiye across all sectors, racking up $1.8 billion in exports.

According to a report by the U.S.-based think tank Center for a New American Security, Türkiye dominates 65 percent of the global UAV export market, with Baykar alone holding nearly 60 percent of the market — three times the size of its closest U.S. competitor.