Baybaşin crime ring’s financial ops dismantled in Europe-wide crackdown

Baybaşin crime ring’s financial ops dismantled in Europe-wide crackdown

ISTANBUL
Baybaşin crime ring’s financial ops dismantled in Europe-wide crackdown

A large-scale international operation coordinated by Turkish authorities and Europol has dismantled the financial infrastructure of the Baybaşin organized crime group, a network long associated with drug trafficking and money laundering across Europe.

 

The operation, carried out simultaneously in six countries, targeted what authorities describe as a sophisticated system used to launder millions of euros generated primarily through cigarette smuggling.

 

Law enforcement agencies in Italy, Poland, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland supported the coordinated effort.

 

According to investigators, the group, often dubbed “Europe’s Pablo Escobar,” channeled illicit profits into legitimate sectors in Türkiye.

 

Authorities found that key figures, including Hasan Ferhat Baybaşin and Çağdaş Duran, allegedly used companies and real estate investments to disguise illegal income.

 

The financial investigation, led by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) under the coordination of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, revealed that funds were laundered through two companies based in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır and high-value real estate in the western province of Aydın.

 

Following court orders, authorities seized assets belonging to nine suspects. These include company shares, real estate holdings, vehicles, bank accounts and cryptocurrency assets, dealing a significant blow to the group’s financial operations.

 

The Baybaşin group is a family-based criminal organization originating from southeastern Türkiye, with roots dating back to the 1970s. It has been widely linked to drug trafficking, arms-related activities and organized crime across Europe.

 

Its founder, Hüseyin Baybaşin, is currently serving a life sentence in the Netherlands on charges including murder and drug trafficking.

 

Before his conviction, he had significantly expanded the family’s cross-border narcotics trade, extending its reach into the Netherlands, Morocco and Gibraltar.

 

Beyond money laundering and drug trafficking charges, the group is accused of a wide range of criminal activities, including extortion and human trafficking.

 

Authorities say the latest operation marks a critical step in disrupting the group’s financial backbone.

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