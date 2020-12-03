Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

  • December 03 2020 08:49:49

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.

Başakşehir lost at home but fought well, scoring 3 goals.

Istanbul club's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci was on fire as the 25-year-old netted three goals to keep Başakşehir's hopes alive.

RB Leipzig earned the critical win as Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen, French defender Nordi Mukiele, Spanish forward Dani Olmo and Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth scored for the 4-3 win.

The match was 3-3 until Leipzig's very late winner.

Sorloth has scored the winning goal for RB Leipzig in the 92nd minute as he fired outside the area.

His goal ended Başakşehir's Round of 16 hopes.

In the Group H, Başakşehir are in the last position with 3 points in 5 matches.

Third-place Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have 7 points and the French team are currently playing against the Group H leaders, English club Manchester United, who bag 10 points.

Leipzig had 9 points to come second.

The Turkish team could not enter the second-tier UEFA Europa League knockout stage if PSG had a point on Wednesday.

Başakşehir will visit PSG next week as the group stage will be over.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

    Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

  5. Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

    Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Recommended
Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx
Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title
Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby
Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague
WORLD Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.