Barbaros revitalizes Turkish pop

CENK ERDEM

Popular Turkish singer Barbaros has recently released a new song called “Gel” (Come), bringing back the nostalgic Turkish pop sound we have missed. With lyrics and composition by Umut Yaşar Sarıkaya and arrangement by renowned musician Mustafa Ceceli, the track is released under the Pasion Turca label.

Known for his vibrant live performances, Barbaros’ colorful repertoire spans arias, musical hits, pop, jazz standards and chansons.

A graduate of the Istanbul University State Conservatory with a major in opera, Barbaros is singing in four or five languages. He has also collaborated with world music stars, and one of his standout moments was when he got Spanish singer Cecilia Krull to dance to Turkish pop songs on stage while performing with a symphony orchestra.

In an interview, Barbaros shared insights about his latest Mediterranean-inspired song, upcoming projects, his remarkably diverse repertoire and his heartfelt connection with his audience.

Can we say that your new song “Gel” brings back the pure Turkish pop and the taste of a Mediterranean song that we've missed?

The song “Gel” contains Mediterranean tunes. I hope it gives people positive feelings and makes them feel warm and close. I think we need such warm melodies in pop music.

In essence, your new song calls for love, but what is the story of the song?

Umut Yasar Sarıkaya, who wrote the song — I don't know exactly how he felt about it, but he told me in a WhatsApp message that he had given me the song as a gift. I immediately started working to present the song.

In your music video, with your Eros effect, we watch two young people approaching love without realizing it. Can we be considered in a period when it is hard to believe in love?

We are in a period where love is also digitalized. Of course, the digital age has great advantages, but I don't think it contributes to love in the same way.

With your background in opera, you have a very wide repertoire ranging from pop music to jazz, and you establish a warm dialog with the audience. What surprises tend to get the strongest reactions from the crowd on stage?

I think what the audience likes the most is when I switch from a foreign language song to a Turkish pop song or when they hear something jazzy after a Turkish rock song. The audience likes surprise.

I have also seen you with a symphony orchestra on stage. I think Sezen's songs suit you very well. Which Aksu song do you like to sing the most?

Singing a Sezen Aksu song is a great luxury and excitement for a singer in our country. It is impossible to pick up just one song among her beautiful songs, but I am very happy to sing the hits she and Onno Tunç made together in the 80s.

Your musical background also has strong theatrical aspects. So, are you thinking of a different project on stage with this experience?

We are preparing a theatrical show; we have brand new ideas. We are preparing a stage show with a big name, one of the most important singers of our music.

Listeners know you as a singer who spans from classical music to musicals. What genres can we expect to see you explore in the future?

Interpreting different genres requires a great deal of work and effort. Currently, we will be interpreting standards with Duo Blanc & Noir, a duo that has a name in classical music with their brilliant projects with piano. This will also turn into a single project.