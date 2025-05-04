Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

ISTANBUL

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-March period totaled 216.11 billion Turkish Liras ($5.72 billion), the country's banking watchdog said.

The sector's net profits climbed 35 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Total assets of the sector were 36.13 trillion liras at the end of March, rising 10.6 percent from the end of 2024. Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, grew by 9.9 percent over the same period to reach 17.63 trillion liras.

Deposits, the largest liabilities item, increased by 11.9 percent compared to the end of 2024 and totaled 21.14 trillion liras.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio — the higher the better — was at 17.63 percent by the end of March.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans, the lower the better, stood at 1.93 percent.

Banks expanded their securities portfolio by 10.3 percent to 5.77 trillion liras, showed the data from the regulator.

As of the end of March, 63 state/private/foreign lenders, including deposit banks, participation banks and development and investment banks, operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 210,037 employees serving at 10,849 branches in Türkiye and overseas.