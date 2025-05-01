Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

TOKYO
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

The Bank of Japan on Thursday left its key interest rate unchanged but revised down its growth forecasts, warning that U.S. trade tariffs are fuelling economic uncertainty.

"The introduction of wide-ranging tariffs is expected to impact global trade activity," the central bank said.

"Heightened uncertainties regarding policies including tariffs are likely to have a large impact on business and household sentiment around the world and on the global financial and capital markets."

The BoJ said on Thursday it now expects Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) to rise 0.5 percent in fiscal 2025, down from its previous estimate of 1.1 percent.

In fiscal 2026, it expects GDP in the world's fourth largest economy to expand 0.7 percent, down from 1 percent previously forecast.

"Japan's economic growth is likely to moderate, as trade and other policies in each jurisdiction lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and to a decline in domestic corporate profits and other factors," the bank added.

However for growth "factors such as accommodative financial conditions are expected to provide support" and "thereafter, Japan's economic growth rate is likely to rise," it said.

The BoJ's decision to stand pat on interest rates, holding them at around 0.5 percent -- following a two-day policy meeting had been widely expected.

Bank officials began lifting borrowing costs last year after nearly two decades of ultra-loose monetary policies aimed at kickstarting torpid economic growth in Japan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

    4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

  2. Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

    Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

  3. Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

    Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

  4. Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

    Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

  5. Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released

    Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released
Recommended
Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April
Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025

Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025
PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing
Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation

Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation
EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war

EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war
Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store
Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India

Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India
WORLD 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday in the Suwayda province in southern Syria.

ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿