Ballet festival at Bodrum Castle

ISTANBUL

Ballet festival at Bodrum Castle: Organized by the State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, the 19th Bodrum Ballet Festival kicked off at the weekend with a Flamenco show by Spanish Aida Gomez Dance Company, ‘Carmen.’ The festival, organized at the Bodrum Castle, will feature seven more shows and end on Aug. 19 with ‘Güldestan’ by Modern Dance Ensemble Istanbul (MDTist).