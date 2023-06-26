Baby Shark toys recalled as kids were cut or stabbed

Baby Shark toys recalled as kids were cut or stabbed

WASHINGTON
Baby Shark toys recalled as kids were cut or stabbed

About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.

Zuru, an El Segundo, California-based toymaker, said it's recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins, which pose the injury risks.

Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru's full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys - after children sat or fell on the now-recalled products. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention.

While injuries have only been reported with these full-sized toys so far, Zuru is also recalling Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys “out of an abundance of caution."

Consumers in possession of the recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund. To get the refund, customers are asked to cut off or bend the tail fin, write “recalled” and a registration code on the body of the baby shark and upload a photo on a site dedicated to the recall.

The recalled products can be identified by model numbers and date codes. Zuru's Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys were sold in-person and online at chains including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and TJX Companies from May 2019 through March 2023.

In a company announcement, Zuru noted that that the recall only impacts the versions of the baby shark toys with a hard plastic fin. The newest toys, which have a silicone fin, are not part of the recall, Zuru said.

ARTS & LIFE Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on real clothes

Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

    Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

  2. ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

    ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

  3. Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

    Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

  4. Türkiye breaks daily export record

    Türkiye breaks daily export record

  5. Demand for rental housing rising fast

    Demand for rental housing rising fast
Recommended
Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on real clothes

Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'
Unique rock tombs disappear

Unique rock tombs disappear
Lawrence a messy and chaotic character

Lawrence a 'messy and chaotic' character
Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees

Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees
Disney use of AI for Marvel TV series spooks Hollywood

Disney use of AI for Marvel TV series spooks Hollywood
Titan focus turns to cause of fatal implosion

Titan focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced a measure aimed at simplifying its micro and macroprudential framework.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.