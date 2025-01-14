Baby gorilla caught at Istanbul Airport named ‘Zeytin’

ISTANBUL

The baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport and currently undergoing rehabilitation has been named "Zeytin" (Olive), a name chosen through a social media campaign where the public submitted suggestions, organized by the Agriculture Ministry.

The young gorilla was seized on Dec. 22 by Istanbul Airport Customs Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence teams in a crate originating from Nigeria and destined for Bangkok. It is now undergoing rehabilitation at a zoo in Istanbu’s Polonezköy.

The endangered Gorilla gorilla species is being closely monitored in a glass enclosure at the zoo. Entry into the enclosure is only permitted for caretakers wearing disinfected attire and masks.

The baby gorilla, which spends its days playing with blankets, plush toys and an abacus, has shown significant behavioral improvement. Once timid and melancholic upon being rescued, it now appears lively, clapping its hands and beating its chest.

Fahrettin Ulu, regional director of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) 1st Region, stated, "The gorilla was found in an extremely unhealthy condition, kept in a small box under terrible circumstances. Gorillas are not native to Türkiye, and this is the first time such an incident has been recorded here. The gorilla is now being taken care in a specially created environment at a licensed zoo, and its rehabilitation is meticulously overseen by a caretaker and veterinarian."

Ulu spoke about the gorilla’s transformation, noting its confidence and friendly demeanor. "When it arrived, it weighed 9.4 kilograms. Now, it has reached 10.4 kilograms, and its height has increased from 62 cm to 65.5 cm. This growth reflects the excellent care it’s receiving."

Regarding the gorilla’s repatriation, Ulu stated that no definitive decision has been made yet. "Our primary wish is for the gorilla to return to its natural habitat in Africa’s rainforests. We are monitoring the situation to ensure it is returned to a secure environment. Meanwhile, we are in discussions with international organizations, the CITES Secretariat, and relevant countries to facilitate this process. Updates will be shared with the public as the situation evolves."

The ministry's social media campaign to name the gorilla drew public interest. Ulu expressed gratitude for the participation, stating, "Thousands of name suggestions were submitted, and the list was narrowed down to four. Ultimately, 'Zeytin' emerged as the most popular choice. We now say, 'Welcome to Türkiye, Zeytin.' From now on, this baby gorilla will be known as Zeytin."