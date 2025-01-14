Baby gorilla caught at Istanbul Airport named ‘Zeytin’

Baby gorilla caught at Istanbul Airport named ‘Zeytin’

ISTANBUL
Baby gorilla caught at Istanbul Airport named ‘Zeytin’

The baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport and currently undergoing rehabilitation has been named "Zeytin" (Olive), a name chosen through a social media campaign where the public submitted suggestions, organized by the Agriculture Ministry.

 

The young gorilla was seized on Dec. 22 by Istanbul Airport Customs Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence teams in a crate originating from Nigeria and destined for Bangkok. It is now undergoing rehabilitation at a zoo in Istanbu’s Polonezköy.

 

The endangered Gorilla gorilla species is being closely monitored in a glass enclosure at the zoo. Entry into the enclosure is only permitted for caretakers wearing disinfected attire and masks.

 

The baby gorilla, which spends its days playing with blankets, plush toys and an abacus, has shown significant behavioral improvement. Once timid and melancholic upon being rescued, it now appears lively, clapping its hands and beating its chest.

 

Fahrettin Ulu, regional director of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) 1st Region, stated, "The gorilla was found in an extremely unhealthy condition, kept in a small box under terrible circumstances. Gorillas are not native to Türkiye, and this is the first time such an incident has been recorded here. The gorilla is now being taken care in a specially created environment at a licensed zoo, and its rehabilitation is meticulously overseen by a caretaker and veterinarian."

 

Ulu spoke about the gorilla’s transformation, noting its confidence and friendly demeanor. "When it arrived, it weighed 9.4 kilograms. Now, it has reached 10.4 kilograms, and its height has increased from 62 cm to 65.5 cm. This growth reflects the excellent care it’s receiving."

 

Regarding the gorilla’s repatriation, Ulu stated that no definitive decision has been made yet. "Our primary wish is for the gorilla to return to its natural habitat in Africa’s rainforests. We are monitoring the situation to ensure it is returned to a secure environment. Meanwhile, we are in discussions with international organizations, the CITES Secretariat, and relevant countries to facilitate this process. Updates will be shared with the public as the situation evolves."

 

The ministry's social media campaign to name the gorilla drew public interest. Ulu expressed gratitude for the participation, stating, "Thousands of name suggestions were submitted, and the list was narrowed down to four. Ultimately, 'Zeytin' emerged as the most popular choice. We now say, 'Welcome to Türkiye, Zeytin.' From now on, this baby gorilla will be known as Zeytin."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off
Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies

Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies
UK climate activists target Darwins grave with chalk

UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk
Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments
Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires

Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires
Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye

Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿