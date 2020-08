Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey

ANKARA

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Turkey on Aug. 11 to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10, Bayramov will pay an official visit to Turkey on Aug. 11. The visit will be Bayramov’s first as a foreign minister.

Bilateral and regional issues, as well as international developments, will be discussed during the visit, the statement added.