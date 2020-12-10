Azerbaijan, Turkey mark historic Karabakh victory

  • December 10 2020 13:44:00

Azerbaijan, Turkey mark historic Karabakh victory

BAKU
Azerbaijan, Turkey mark historic Karabakh victory

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate to develop the liberated lands of Nagorno-Karabakh, as he attended Azerbaijan’s military victory parade on Dec. 10.

“From now on, our goal, as Turkey and Azerbaijan, is to make this land a more developed and more liveable place for our children. Turkey and Azerbaijan together will continue to run from one success to another success,” Erdoğan said, addressing the ceremony.

The visit marks the completion of Azerbaijan’s recent military success in liberating its region of Nagorno-Karabakh from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation. Baku was decorated for the victory parade to be held for the liberation of the territories occupied by Armenia, with Turkish and Azerbaijani flags displayed on streets and buildings. Turkish soldiers also participated in the victory parade, which will be held in Azadliq Square in the capital Baku.

Laws of war were seriously violated, human dignity trampled in Nagorno-Karabakh, Erdoğan said and emphasized that Armenian forces should give an account for the killings of civilians and the damage they caused.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be rethought by the Armenian people and politicians, as nothing can be gained under “Western imperialist goading,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan emphasized that Armenian politicians have spent the resources of the country to preserve its presence on the occupied lands in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The situation in Armenia would be different today if the sources of the country were not wasted by the “passion of the rulers, whose eyes are full of grudge and blood,” Erdoğan stated.

Azerbaijan, Turkey mark historic Karabakh victory

“We hope that the Armenian politicians will take bold steps for peace and stability,” he said, adding that they hope the Armenian people will be free of the “captivity of the diaspora.”

If the Armenian people take a lesson from the latest developments regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, a new period for peace and stability could start in the region, the president said.

“We also wish the people of Armenia to get rid of the administration that condemned them to poverty by consoling them with the lies of the past. Relations should be reconsidered based on good neighborliness rather than hostility,” he said.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan, President İlham Aliyev said during the country’s victory celebrations.

Armenia has received the response it deserves for its occupation of Azerbaijani lands and Shusha’s liberation has become a turning point in the war, Aliyev said.

“Shusha’s liberation a historical event. Its liberation crippled Armenian forces and led to our victory,” he stated.

“If Armenia dares to show its fascism towards Azerbaijan once again, it will face our iron fist. A new period is beginning for Azerbaijan,” he added.

Aliyev also thanked Turkey for its support during its war against Armenia. “Azerbaijan received Turkey’s support from the first hours of the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war,” he said.

“Today the whole world sees that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, ‘long live the Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

    EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

  2. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  3. Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

    Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

  4. EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

    EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, EU at crossroads

    Turkey, EU at crossroads
Recommended
NATO head urges EU to take positive approach towards Turkey

NATO head urges EU to take 'positive approach' towards Turkey
EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson
Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister
Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftars forces

Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftar's forces

EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan
EU must see facts, Greeces provocations: Turkish FM

EU must see facts, Greece's provocations: Turkish FM
WORLD SpaceXs Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Dec. 9 after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.
ECONOMY Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey and Italy are aiming to reach a bilateral trade volume of $30 billion from the current $20 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on Dec. 10.
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir 5-1 in Dec. 9's UEFA Champions League match to win Group H.