Azerbaijan’s Aliyev receives second Togg vehicle

ANKARA
Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric car Togg has been delivered to the Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev by the Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, while Aliyev has become the second person to receive Togg’s vehicle after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Aliyev received his “Anatolian-colored” Togg, which was produced by taking inspiration from the red soils of Anatolia, at a ceremony held yesterday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Minister Varank handed over the key of the Togg vehicle to Aliyev.

Aliyev became the second person to receive the indigenous vehicle after Erdoğan.

While complimenting this production success, he also expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart, Erdoğan, for bringing the vehicle to Baku.

Aliyev considered the presence of Togg’s second car in Azerbaijan as a manifestation of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

“My brother Ilham Aliyev has also received the pride of Türkiye, Togg. May Allah grant you to use it in good times, my brother,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

On April 3, Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan received the key of the first Togg vehicle at a ceremony held at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

“Today, we are witnessing the fulfillment of our nation’s 60-year-old dream. We placed the first order of Togg, the pride of our country, in 2019. Today, we receive the first smart vehicle. I wish that Togg, one of the first fruits of the Turkish Century, will be beneficial to all our nation,” Erdoğan said at the ceremony.

