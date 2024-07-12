Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

BAKU
Baku announced its desire to join BRICS at the bloc’s parliamentary forum in Russia, the Azerbaijani parliament has said.

A statement said on July 11 that during the from in St. Petersburg, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahibe Gafarova emphasized the necessity of establishing relationships based on mutual benefit and respect to enhance the effectiveness of the international system. She underscored the importance of strengthening genuine multilateralism.

Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan's promotion of dialogue, cooperation and solidarity both in bilateral relations and in multilateral formats.

"These principles also align with the priorities of BRICS. Azerbaijan expresses its desire to join BRICS,” she told the forum.

Adressing the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for creating a more balanced global order but acknowledged the challenges, stating, "The efforts of BRICS members and other developing countries face fierce resistance from the ruling elites in the so-called 'golden billion' states."

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 3-4, Azerbaijan and China adopted a joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership. The declaration noted Azerbaijan's aspiration to join BRICS, which China positively acknowledged.

Formed initially at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has evolved into a multinational entity with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010 and additional countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in subsequent years. Over 30 countries have applied to join BRICS.

membership, bid,

