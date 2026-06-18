Ayvalık reopens famed Byzantine wreck to divers

BALIKESİR

1,500-year-old Byzantine shipwreck in the Yellice area of Ayvalık, locally known as “İncirli,” has been opened to recreational diving, marking a significant development for the district’s underwater tourism and maritime archaeology.

Ayvalık, home to Türkiye’s largest national diving park, recently saw the reopening of several historically significant underwater sites that had previously been closed to diving under a presidential decree. The move, supported by initiatives from the Ayvalık Chamber of Commerce, has been welcomed by tourism stakeholders in the region.

The Byzantine wreck has attracted considerable attention since diving permits were reinstated. Kubilay Kılıç, owner and instructor of ProDivers Diving School, said divers were excited to once again explore the historic wreck in the Yellice area.

“This archaeological find is a very powerful addition to Ayvalık’s cultural assets,” Kılıç said. “During our dives, we determined that the vessel was carrying grain and wheat and contained numerous amphorae. The site was later closed to diving, but with the new decision, underwater enthusiasts can once again visit the wreck. We are very pleased.”

Kılıç noted that the site is important not only archaeologically but also ecologically, highlighting the area’s rich populations of yellow and red coral.

“The underwater ecosystem around the island hosts an abundance of these corals, and this endemic richness is something that should be seen,” he said.

He added that Ayvalık’s underwater heritage extends beyond Yellice. Referring to another site known as Prigos, Kılıç said the area contains around 3,000 amphorae and the remains of what is believed to be another Byzantine-era cargo vessel.

“Together with the Maden area and other locations, we are situated along a route encompassing 22 islands,” he said. “We are effectively in Türkiye’s largest national diving park, where many archaeological shipwrecks are still waiting to be explored.”

Kılıç argued that reopening previously restricted sites under controlled conditions would help preserve underwater cultural heritage.

“Opening these areas through licensed diving centers is extremely important,” he said. “Diving operators show the highest level of sensitivity toward protecting, preserving and promoting these underwater cultural assets. ”